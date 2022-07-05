Taupo District Council strongly opposed to Three Waters reforms - Taupo

Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 - 18:30

TaupÅ District Council remains strongly opposed to the government-led Three Waters reform process.

At a workshop today councillors all agreed that they could not accept the way the reforms are being pushed through.

They are deeply concerned about the plan to set up four vast water services entities to manage New Zealand’s water, saying this model does not give a voice to our local communities. They were also concerned that the water services entities are so broad that local needs might be overlooked.

While the TaupÅ District Council has always acknowledged a case for reform in water services delivery, councillors said they were deeply disturbed by the many apparent flaws and unknowns with the new model.

"Government has failed to provide adequate time for councils and their residents and ratepayers to understand what these complicated reforms would mean," said Mayor David Trewavas.

"So much is still unclear about how the new system would work - it’s essential that local communities are heard and served well by their water services. Under this model, council is concerned that local voices will be totally lost and their needs not met."

Mr Trewavas said the council will be putting in a strong submission against the rushed reforms later this month and this will also be made public.

"We know there is deep concern in all of our communities about the implications of Three Waters reform, and the lack of clear information available so far.

"We encourage everybody who has concerns about the Three Waters process to make a submission to the select committee considering the legislation," Mr Trewavas said.

People can have their say on the ownership, governance and accountability arrangements of these new entities in the Water Services Entities Bill by making a Select Committee submission by Friday 22 July. Head here to learn more.