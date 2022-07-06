Collins won't rule out defunding roads - Ratepayers' Alliance

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 10:02

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is troubled by inconsistencies and lack of detail in mayoral candidate Efeso Collins’ new transport policy.

Councillor Collins announced his five-point plan at a meeting in Te Atatu last night but failed to explain how he would fund the flagship policy of fares-free public transport from existing revenue sources.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, "The only supporting documentation Cr. Collins released was a copy of the same research report published last week by First Union and the Public Service Association."

"Dr. Jenny McArthur’s report made the case for defunding roads to pay the estimated $236 million annual cost of Cr. Collins’ fares-free policy," Mr Van Veen says.

"The only plausible alternative is for the Council to use revenue from a proposed congestion charge. But that is inconsistent with Cr. Collins’ claim that he plans to fund the policy from existing revenue."

"Every other mainstream candidate is respectfully dialoguing with Auckland’s largest ratepayer group. But where is Mr Collin’s, and where is the detail?"

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is once again challenging Cr. Collins to rule out defunding roads to pay for free bus rides.