Snip and chip your cat to help protect our environment - Council

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 12:50

Cats in WhangÄrei District must now be microchipped and desexed as part of changes to the Animals Bylaw. The change comes as a response to requests from the community and animal and wildlife groups over several years.

"The new Bylaw rules are good for your cat and good for our critters," says Health and Bylaws Manager Reiner Mussle. "Desexing cats means less unwanted litters and strays which prey on wildlife like native birds and lizards to survive. Your cat is also less likely to roam and get injured fighting with other cats. Microchipping and registering with Companion Animals NZ means your cat can be returned to you if lost."

Mr Mussle says the changes to the Animals Bylaw came into effect on 1 July and apply to cats six months and older. A cat that is registered for breeding, or has an medical exemption from a vet, will not have to be desexed.

"During the recent review of our Animals Bylaw the public told us they wanted greater controls for cats. We received 1304 submissions about cats and there was strong support for cat microchipping and desexing."

"Along with mandatory desexing and microchipping we’re also establishing a new role for an Animal Compliance Education Officer focusing on cats. We are allocating $15,000 per year to support the SPCA’s ‘Snip and Chip’ programme, for the first three years of Council’s 2021- 2031 Long Term Plan, providing discounted microchipping and desexing for cats."

Mr Mussle says cat management is a complex issue and this change will be another tool for encouraging owners to do the right thing.

"We’ll be taking an educative approach to this issue rather than taking a hard line with enforcement. We will be working with owners to encourage them to microchip, register and desex their cats rather than prosecuting them. It’s about encouraging responsible cat ownership."

Whangarei’s introduction of mandatory desexing and microchipping for cats follows in the footsteps of Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Hamilton and Selwyn.

Benefits of desexing cats: Desexing of cats is a good way to reduce unwanted stray cats and feral cat populations. Desexed cats are less likely to roam and get hit by cars, or fight with other cats, which can cause them injuries and infection.

Benefits of microchipping: Microchipping and registering it with Companion Animals NZ allows lost cats to be reunited with their owners. Sometimes cats are presumed to be strays and taken to shelters but may belong to people.

Costs of desexing: Desexing cats in WhangÄrei costs from $60 for male cats and from $80 for female cats. Microchipping costs around $60, plus a one-off registration fee with Companion Animals NZ of $15. Vet fees will vary.

What else can I do to minimise the harm my cat does to other people, animals and the environment?: Here are some suggestions for other things you can do to avoid your cats having a negative impact on other people, animals and the environment:

use a deterrent collar to reduce your cat’s ability to catch native birds give your cat a curfew to avoid night time hunting cat aviaries are a popular measure used a lot overseas to keep cats safe and confined but give them some outdoor exercise

To read the full Animals Bylaw visit: www.wdc.govt.nz/AnimalsBylaw