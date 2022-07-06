Design and route confirmed for the Eastern Busway - Auckland Transport

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 13:12

The arrival of affordable mass rapid transit for tens of thousands of Aucklanders is one step closer, with key Eastern Busway design and route details now confirmed, Auckland Transport says.

The Auckland Transport (AT) Board has approved the busway design and route between Pakuranga and Botany Town Centres, with work preparing for construction set to start in Pakuranga this year.

AT Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says this is an important milestone for the Eastern Busway programme as it delivers greater certainty for East Auckland communities about the future of their rapid transit route.

"This significant project is about more than just better and more reliable transport. It will not only reduce journey times significantly by public transport between Botany and Pakuranga and then on to Panmure with connections to the city centre and other parts of the Auckland region, but will increase access to jobs and education, connect people to social and community opportunities, attract investment and growth and help reduce emissions and congestion.

"The Eastern Busway will be a vital part of the public transport network in TÄmaki Makaurau for decades to come and its efficient services will give East Auckland communities compelling time and cost-saving reasons to use alternative options to the car" Mr Lambert says.

"It will also deliver separated cycleways and walkways which will help give thousands more Aucklanders access to safe cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, better connecting them with their local town centres."

AT Board endorses Burswood option for Pakuranga to Botany route

The design from Pakuranga to Ti Rakau Drive Bridge was approved by AT in February this year. Residents’ feedback on the proposed design from Ti Rakau Drive Bridge to Botany Town Centre was given further careful consideration before a decision on that part of the route was made in late June.

Mr Lambert says the feedback showed keen support for construction of the busway, along with concern for the impacts of construction on the Burswood community.

"We acknowledge that the approved design will impact the homes of some Burswood residents, and we have given extra consideration to their feedback over several months. The decision on the preferred option was made only after a large number of alternative alignment possibilities were considered both on and around Ti Rakau Drive."

"We also recognise that this project is an important step in our work to keep east Auckland moving as it grows and to ensure that people have a range of transport and lifestyle options in the future."

The busway design between Ti Rakau Drive Bridge and Botany Town Centre will significantly increase people’s access to a rapid transport network, give them greater choice as to how they travel, and enable communities’ rapid growth and development."

It will be a safer route for walking, cycling, bus and road users; improve bus journey efficiency and reliability; minimise disruption for the main freight route on Ti Rakau Drive; and be about 12-18 months quicker to build.

When the busway is completed it will be able to carry more than 30,000 passengers every day, giving 24,000 more people access to a high-quality bus station within 1km walking distance of home as well as excellent facilities for those who choose to walk or go by bike. The travel time between Botany and the Auckland city centre for example will reduce to 40 minutes (saving 20 minutes). Frequent and reliable bus services will be provided, and the new Reeves Road Flyover will help to ease traffic pressure at major intersections on Pakuranga Road and Ti Rakau Drive.

The Eastern Busway project is funded by the NZ Government, Auckland Council and the Regional Fuel Tax. It is being delivered by an alliance of AT with four companies and in partnership with mana whenua.

There will be more opportunities for community feedback this year when the project design is refined and during the consenting process, which will be widely advertised.