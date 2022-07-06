Relocated Hastings i-SITE open for business - Hastings District Council

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 17:08

The Hastings i-SITE has reopened in its new premises, offering a unique and innovative way for locals and visitors to explore what Hastings has to offer.

Previously housed in the Westerman’s Building on the corner of Russell St South and Heretaunga St East since 2001, the facility has moved to its new home in the newly earthquake-strengthened and redeveloped Municipal Building in Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Completion of the Municipal Building was the final stage of the $40m, seven-year project that included the earthquake strengthening and refurbishment of the Toitoi Opera House and the redevelopment of the former Plaza into a multi-use space; Functions on Hastings.

Council’s group manager marketing, communications and engagement Naomi Fergusson said the new location in this council-owned building would create financial efficiencies and dovetailed with Toitoi, including being the location for the Box Office allowing people to buy tickets for events at Toitoi, as well as other venues and locations around the country.

"Hastings district and the city centre have gone from strength to strength in recent years, with more great developments in the pipeline. With this investment in the Municipal Building, including the i-SITE as part of the Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, we have an opportunity to leverage these opportunities for our district and local businesses, and further support the great work done at a national level by Hawke’s Bay Tourism.

"This investment enhances the visitor experience of Hawke’s Bay, providing a modern, exciting showcase of our district that helps ensure our region continues to be a wonderful place to visit, and it provides additional tourism support to assist in maximising the economic benefit for our entire region."

The new i-SITE offers more than the traditional Information Centre - it’s innovative and unique, offering information through a mix of digital, interactive and traditional methods to cater for tech savvy and conventional travellers.

Visitor experience and i-SITE manager James McMenamin said features included interactive maps and digital screens, and a great retail selection of Hastings-inspired art, clothing and souvenirs, as well as general New Zealand-inspired items.

"Whether you are a resident or a visitor, our new i-SITE showcases all there is to see and do in the district at the touch of a button, with the assistance of our knowledgeable staff. Even if you are local you might discover something you haven’t seen or heard about before.

"We still provide all the existing services, such as information and bookings for Hastings and New Zealand accommodation, activities, attractions and travel - and now with the Toitoi Box Office here we can also you help you book tickets for local and national events."

The i-SITE is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and on weekends and public holidays from 10am to 2pm.

