Dunk It For Plunket technology fundraiser - Whanau Awhina

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 17:49

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s Dunk it For Plunket national fundraiser is happening 1-30 August. Funds raised will go directly towards upgrading the charity’s technology to better service whÄnau in NZ. Just over $500,000 is required for upgrading hardware including monitors, headsets, laptops, and mobile phones.

Prior to 2016, all WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s record keeping was undertaken by pen and paper. Since then, tablets have been introduced for all its frontline staff and an electronic public health record implemented to deliver a digitally supported service.

WhÄnau can now receive virtual breastfeeding support through the PlunketLine team - averaging over 100 consultations per month. The use of Zoom calls was put in place during the pandemic and many whÄnau still like to use this service. Key parts of the website have also been translated into te reo, providing whÄnau with greater accessibility

"Delivering a digitally supported service has improved child health outcomes through access to in-depth, accurate and timely information.

As a result, Plunket now uses a range of technology and hardware to support the delivery of its clinical and community services throughout New Zealand," says Kevin Broome, Head of Funding, Partnerships and Brand for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.

The time has now come for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s technology to be upgraded with the help of annual fundraising events like Dunk it, for Plunket. WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket relies heavily on brand partnerships with Arnotts, Bell Tea, and Moccona Coffee, who provide the host kit full of goodies.

People who host a Dunk it for Plunket event invite friends and family to pay a kohÄ to enjoy a cuppa and a bikkie or two with each other. There are big boxes and small, so something to suit a home or office morning, lunch or afternoon tea.

https://www.raiseabundle.org.nz/event/dunk-it-for-plunket-2022/home

Hi res images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/osl4cuqf81o786a/AAAfo0JtkOFWy547QA4erDoUa?dl=0