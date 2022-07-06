Dunk It For Plunket technology fundraiser - Whanau Awhina

|
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s Dunk it For Plunket national fundraiser is happening 1-30 August. Funds raised will go directly towards upgrading the charity’s technology to better service whÄnau in NZ. Just over $500,000 is required for upgrading hardware including monitors, headsets, laptops, and mobile phones.
Prior to 2016, all WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s record keeping was undertaken by pen and paper. Since then, tablets have been introduced for all its frontline staff and an electronic public health record implemented to deliver a digitally supported service.
WhÄnau can now receive virtual breastfeeding support through the PlunketLine team - averaging over 100 consultations per month. The use of Zoom calls was put in place during the pandemic and many whÄnau still like to use this service. Key parts of the website have also been translated into te reo, providing whÄnau with greater accessibility
"Delivering a digitally supported service has improved child health outcomes through access to in-depth, accurate and timely information.
As a result, Plunket now uses a range of technology and hardware to support the delivery of its clinical and community services throughout New Zealand," says Kevin Broome, Head of Funding, Partnerships and Brand for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.
The time has now come for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s technology to be upgraded with the help of annual fundraising events like Dunk it, for Plunket. WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket relies heavily on brand partnerships with Arnotts, Bell Tea, and Moccona Coffee, who provide the host kit full of goodies.
People who host a Dunk it for Plunket event invite friends and family to pay a kohÄ to enjoy a cuppa and a bikkie or two with each other. There are big boxes and small, so something to suit a home or office morning, lunch or afternoon tea.
