Mayor mourns passing of Richard Bradley - Marlborough District Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
Marlborough has lost a brave and passionate iwi leader with the passing of Richard Bradley, Mayor John Leggett says.
"Richard was a strong advocate for RangitÄne o Wairau and was chief negotiator in their Treaty of Waitangi settlement process."
The Treaty of Waitangi Deed of Settlement included a Crown apology and cultural, financial and commercial redress, and was passed by Parliament under the NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ, NgÄti Kuia, and RangitÄne o Wairau Claims Settlement Act 2014. The longstanding RangitÄne claims against the Crown had their genesis in a petition from the RangitÄne RÅ«nanga to the Governor of New Zealand in 1861.
"Richard was instrumental in arranging the Waitangi Tribunal hearing for RangitÄne held at Grovetown in 2003. Following this he fostered the support of Marlborough District Council to assist with treaty settlements across Te Tauihu. This resulted in the formation of KurahaupÅ ki te Waipounamu Trust, which Richard chaired. KurahaupÅ brought together NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ, NgÄti Kuia and RangitÄne for settlement purposes. The work of the KurahaupÅ Trust ultimately led to the completion of Treaty settlements across Te Tauihu."
"Richard was also Development Manager at Te RÅ«nanga a RangitÄne o Wairau, a director of the RangitÄne commercial board and a member of the MÄori Heritage Council at Heritage New Zealand."
"Richard led RangitÄne o Wairau during the period that Te Pokohiwi o Kupe was returned to the iwi, which then subsequently lead to the return of tÅ«puna to their home at Te Pokohiwi o Kupe."
"Richard conducted himself with style and class. He had a wonderful sense of humour and used his people skills to great effect with everyone he worked with."
"Richard is a great loss to Marlborough and will be missed."
"My sincere condolences to Richard’s whÄnau and to RangitÄne o Wairau."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice