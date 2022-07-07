Mayor mourns passing of Richard Bradley - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 16:01

Marlborough has lost a brave and passionate iwi leader with the passing of Richard Bradley, Mayor John Leggett says.

"Richard was a strong advocate for RangitÄne o Wairau and was chief negotiator in their Treaty of Waitangi settlement process."

The Treaty of Waitangi Deed of Settlement included a Crown apology and cultural, financial and commercial redress, and was passed by Parliament under the NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ, NgÄti Kuia, and RangitÄne o Wairau Claims Settlement Act 2014. The longstanding RangitÄne claims against the Crown had their genesis in a petition from the RangitÄne RÅ«nanga to the Governor of New Zealand in 1861.

"Richard was instrumental in arranging the Waitangi Tribunal hearing for RangitÄne held at Grovetown in 2003. Following this he fostered the support of Marlborough District Council to assist with treaty settlements across Te Tauihu. This resulted in the formation of KurahaupÅ ki te Waipounamu Trust, which Richard chaired. KurahaupÅ brought together NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ, NgÄti Kuia and RangitÄne for settlement purposes. The work of the KurahaupÅ Trust ultimately led to the completion of Treaty settlements across Te Tauihu."

"Richard was also Development Manager at Te RÅ«nanga a RangitÄne o Wairau, a director of the RangitÄne commercial board and a member of the MÄori Heritage Council at Heritage New Zealand."

"Richard led RangitÄne o Wairau during the period that Te Pokohiwi o Kupe was returned to the iwi, which then subsequently lead to the return of tÅ«puna to their home at Te Pokohiwi o Kupe."

"Richard conducted himself with style and class. He had a wonderful sense of humour and used his people skills to great effect with everyone he worked with."

"Richard is a great loss to Marlborough and will be missed."

"My sincere condolences to Richard’s whÄnau and to RangitÄne o Wairau."