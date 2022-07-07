Daytime 'fireball' over New Zealand, explosions heard - Eyewitness reports

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 16:18

A possible meteor or space debris has made a dramatic entry into earth's orbit over central New Zealand this afternoon.

WeatherWatch.co.nz has received dozens of eyewitness reports about the rare daytime fireball seen - and heard - across a number of regions, in particular around the lower half of the North Island and upper South Island.

It occurred around 1:50pm.

"At lunch today we saw an orange light coming down from the sky on a diagonal, with smoke coming out behind it" wrote 'Pukeko Class' on the WeatherWatch.co.nz Meteors Page this afternoon.

Another eyewitness report from 'Michelle' said "I’m in Paraparaumu near the beach and I’ve just seen out my kitchen window a long fast streak of light following by what looked like an explosion towards the Hutt Valley going in an East to West direction. It is overcast so it was under the cloud cover. The explosion looked about four times bigger than the sun is in the sky".

At the time we published this story 45 eyewitness reports have been sent in to us. This has never occurred before for a daytime meteor and we've had our Meteors Page running for over a decade now.

View eyewitness reports here - https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/meteors-your-eyewitness-reports-nz-around-world

WeatherWatch.co.nz