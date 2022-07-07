Kahumoe Kaupapa: The PJ Project to help keep locals warm - Maru

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 17:21

Maru Energy Trust (Maru) has kicked off a new initiative to help keep local families warm.

Kahumoe Kaupapa - The PJ Project will distribute new winter pyjamas to vulnerable families throughout The Lines Company’s (TLC) network region which Maru works within.

Manager Jo Meads said Kahumoe Kaupapa is an exciting new initiative for Maru. She is hopeful they will be able to distribute hundreds of warm, cosy pyjamas in early August.

"Having warm pyjamas is something many of us take for granted, but for others the rising cost of living is causing real hardship, so this is one way we can help."

Maru Trust is a third-party funder helping to provide home insulation and heating to vulnerable homeowners within the TLC network area.

"This project is an extension of the work Maru does in local communities and aligns with our core values of supporting people to keep warm and healthy at home."

To hit its goal of buying several hundred pairs of winter pyjamas for babies to adults, Maru has reached out to communities through social media, by word of mouth and through local media.

"People can donate online or drop new pyjamas into our community collection points, details are on Maru’s Facebook page and website, or contact me," said Meads.

"We have already had some really positive feedback with donations of money and PJs, which is fantastic."

She is grateful to the TLC staff who raised more than $800 - the equivalent of 55 pairs of pyjamas to kick Kahumoe Kaupapa off.

The appeal closes on August 5. Donations can be made via:

- internet banking into Maru’s account 03-0449-0011383-000 Reference PJ Project; - online through the appeal’s Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kahumoe-

kaupapa-pj-project;

- or new sets of pyjamas can be dropped at the following collection points -

Åtorohanga - Åtorohanga Support House; Te KÅ«iti - The Lines Company, Te KÅ«iti Community House, Maniapoto Whanau Ora Centre; Taumarunui - Community Kokiri Trust; Mangakino - Mangakino Health Centre, Te Arawa Whanau Ora ki Mangakino; Ohakune - Ruapehu Bulletin.

Pyjamas will be distributed via organisations Maru works alongside such as Te KÅ«iti Community House, Åtorohanga Support House, Mangakino Health Services, Kokiri Trust (Taumarunui and Te KÅ«iti), NgÄ Waihua o Paerangi Trust (Ohakune) and Waitomo Waipa Women’s Refuge.

Note: Turangi is not included in the appeal as a similar project is already underway there.