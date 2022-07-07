Entries commended at NZ Business Research Translation Awards - AUT

Thursday, 7 July, 2022 - 17:55

NgÄ mihi whakamiharo and congratulations to everyone who entered the 2022 New Zealand Business Research Translation Awards, which were notable for the high standard of entries.

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) hosted this year’s event, which invited business- and economics-focused academics from New Zealand’s eight universities to translate their research so it is relevant to people in the public domain, including in business, policy, and government sectors.

The 2022 judging panel comprised Spark’s Sebastian Watson, NBR co-editor Hamish McNicol, and Waka Kotahi’s Iain McGlinchy.

The judges commended the entrants, noting there was a "very high standard of submissions and the top half dozen entries in the open category were separated by half a dozen points (out of a possible 300)".

Congratulations to all the scholars who entered and to those who took out the main awards:

First place, Established research: How do New Zealand’s agricultural cooperatives positively impact climate change? By getting farmers, managers and scientists in the same room (Lisa Callagher et al., University of Auckland) Runner up, Established research: A sobering picture: alcohol access and criminal behaviour among young Kiwis (Alexander Plum, with Christopher Erwin and Kabir Dasgupta, Auckland University of Technology) First place, MÄori and Pacific research: Enhancing Pasifika Students Success in Accounting Education (Anil Narayan, with Irshad Ali, Auckland University of Technology) First place, Early Career research: Food Fad or Future of Food? Flexitarianism and Young Adults’ Fight for Climate Autonomy (Joya Kemper, University of Canterbury and Sam White, Lincoln University) Runner up, Early Career research: Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies: Do Gender Differences Matter? (Mia Pham, Massey University).

Dean of AUT Business School, Professor Kate Kearins, says the competition highlights the value of academic research to the wider business sector and shows the importance of making peer-reviewed scholarship understandable to non-academics.

"Evidence is at the heart of all robust research - and the ability to translate that evidence is crucial to those who form policy, make decisions, and establish best practice. Far from ‘dumbing down’ scholarship, the process of translation is about ‘opening up’ and sharing important findings," says Professor Kearins.

Thanks to all universities that support the New Zealand Business Research Translation Awards: AUT Business School, Lincoln University Faculty of Agribusiness and Commerce, Massey University Business School, Otago Business School, UC Business School, University of Auckland Business School, Waikato Management School, and Wellington School of Business and Government.

Read this story on AUT's website [https://news.aut.ac.nz/news/high-quality-research-translation-awards]