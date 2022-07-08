Price points of espresso machines and breakfast appliances 'at boiling point'

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 09:01

Key insights:

Indexed price points across the most-popular coffee machines listed on PriceSpy cost +10.92% more now- compared to the start of 2020 In February 2022, the indexed price for coffee machines reached an all-time high, hitting 22.44 per cent And it’s not just the price of coffee machines that were found to be boiling. According to PriceSpy, the indexed price indicator across the most-popular toasters were also more expensive now compared to the start of 2020 (up +10 per cent)-.

Just how much does it cost to make a coffee at home these days? According to PriceSpy, the indexed price- across the most-popular coffee machines listed on the fully impartial price and product comparison has jumped up in price, costing +10.92 per cent more compared to the start of 2020.

And it’s not just those wanting a coffee fix that are being affected by big price surges. PriceSpy’s research also found price indices across the most-popular toasters had risen across the same time frame (up +10 per cent).

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "It wasn’t so long ago people were investing in espresso machines and brushing up on their home-barista skills, making flat whites and latte art at home - and also making bread.

"With our data highlighting just how much price points have risen, shoppers may want to think twice before investing in these types of purchases at the moment."

In February 2022, PriceSpy’s insights found the indexed price for espresso machines hit at an all-time high, skyrocketing to 22.44 per cent.

"If Kiwis really need to buy breakfast appliances right now, we encourage people to keep a close eye on what prices are doing, and to not impulse buy, says Liisa.

"Watching and tracking prices regularly will help shoppers assess when prices are elevated and when the right time is to purchase."

Liisa continues: "So many factors are impacting the price of goods right now. Inflation, for instance, is still sitting at a 30-year high. Then there’s the wider issues of Covid-19 affecting global manufacturing and supply chains - plus the rising cost of fuel prices and, of course, the difficult times in Europe.

"During these uncertain times, shoppers really do need pay close attention to how much they are paying for goods, as price points change on a daily basis.

"Carrying out quick, free and easy-to-do pricing research before purchasing will help make a difference so that people can save money, not over-pay and make a more-informed buying decision."

PriceSpy’s top shopping tips to avoid paying over the odds

1. Shop around and compare prices

Don’t take a store’s word for it that they are offering the best deal and price on the market. Hop online and use a free price comparison service, like PriceSpy, to compare price points across different shops. And be prepared to ask stores to price match if you see a better price elsewhere.

2. Don’t let the discount offers suck you in

A sale or discount sticker is a great sales tactic that often stops shoppers in their tracks. Before getting sucked into supposedly called ‘sales’, make sure you compare the price offered to the lowest price on the market.

This is because many sale prices are often inflated first - and then lowered on the sale day to make the discount percentage appear higher. On PriceSpy, you can look at each product’s price history - to see the price fluctuations that take place. This handy tool will help highlight if a product is worth buying now, or waiting.

3. Consider an older models

If you really can’t wait to buy a new toaster but prices are too high for the latest must-have appliance, consider buying an older model! Often out of season or older models can be purchased for much less than brand new!

Liisa concludes: "Essentially, if prices just feel too high at the moment, shoppers should try and sit tight until they start to see them fall. Another option could otherwise be to try buying the product on the second-hand market."