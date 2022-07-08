Removal of diseased trees at Blake Park

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 09:59

A large stand of cypress trees affected by a disease called cypress canker will be removed from Blake Park in Mount Maunganui from Wednesday 13 July to Friday 15 July.

The canker is irreversible, and the stand, located near the netball and tennis courts, cannot be saved. If they are not removed, the disease could potentially spread to other trees and may become a safety risk.

Cypress canker is a slow, degenerative disease and the trees do not pose a safety risk to people or animals currently.

Tauranga City Council is working with the current users of Blake Park on future development options, and the planting of new/replacement trees will be considered as part of this work.