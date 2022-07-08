Conservation Week 2022 dates announced

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 11:19

The Department of Conservation has confirmed dates for Conservation Week 2022 as Monday 5 to Sunday 11 September.

Conservation Week is an annual, national celebration that encourages people to get involved in nature and help to take care of it.

Director General of DOC, Penny Nelson, says that taking direct action not only benefits nature, but our personal wellbeing

"This Conservation Week will focus on how we can act for nature, and especially how we can get our young people excited about acting in nature’s best interest," says Penny. "Whether you are in the city or the country, there’s always something you can do to help, from beach clean-up to volunteering your time with a local community group."

More than 4,000 New Zealand species are threatened or at risk. The species at risk include not just the well-known MÄui Dolphin and kiwi, but also a variety of fungi, snails, insects, lizards, and fish.

"Each of these species are part of what makes New Zealand unique," says Penny, "and thousands of New Zealanders are already involved in conservation activities.

"This will be my first Conservation Week since starting my work with DOC, and I’m really excited about getting into the thick of it alongside other nature-loving New Zealanders.

"When we work together, we can make all the difference."

For updates, check in regularly at the DOC Conservation Week webpage as more activities and resources are added.