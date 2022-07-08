Spirit of Service Awards finalists announced

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 11:02

Te Kawa Mataaho has announced 24 finalists for this year’s Te HÄpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards.

Te HÄpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards are awarded annually to celebrate outstanding public services and initiatives that make a difference for New Zealanders.

A total of 70 entries across all Award categories were received from across the public sector, highlighting the outstanding work of individuals, agencies, organisations and joint initiatives with iwi and communities.

Member of the judging panel, Hannah Cameron (Te Kawa Mataaho Deputy Commissioner, Strategy and Policy) said this year’s entries were impressive and highlighted the amazing work happening across the system.

This work focuses on serving the communities of New Zealand. Entries ranged from infrastructure strategy to national health initiatives to the official recognition of Matariki -with six people put forward for Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Rangatahi o te Tau | Young Leader of the Year Award.

"I’m amazed at the achievements and dedication of our young Public Service leaders," said Ms Cameron. "They truly embody the spirit of service."

"The quality of entries and the difference they are making for New Zealanders is incredible."

Judging for the Awards takes place in late July. The winners will be announced on 15 September.

The Commission’s website provides all the details of finalists.

The five award categories are:

Te Tohu mÅ ngÄ Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award Te Tohu mÅ te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award Te Tohu mÅ te TÅ«honotanga a NgÄi MÄori me te Karauna | MÄori Crown Relationships Award Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Rangatahi o te Tau | Young Leader of the Year Award

The Prime Minister’s Award is selected from the winners of the first four categories and the Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to their community and who exemplifies a spirit of service.

Te Kawa Mataaho thanks the Awards’ sponsors: The Australia and New Zealand School of Government, DXC Technology, Victoria University of Wellington School of Government, Westpac NZ, and Deloitte.