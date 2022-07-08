More fun coming to Havelock North's premier playground - Council

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 12:32

More fun coming to Havelock North’s premier playground A new double seesaw and outdoor musical instruments are being added to the Havelock North Village Green playground, donated by the Mackersey family.

At the same time, the safety surface on the playground will be replaced, and more shade sails and seating will be added. The work will start towards the end of August and take about seven weeks (weather dependent), and will require the playground to be closed over that time.

Since the fully refurbished park opened in 2017, its use had exceeded all expectations, with the popular playground quickly cementing itself as one of the region’s premier destinations for young people of all ages and their families, said Hastings District Council great communities subcommittee chair Eileen Lawson. "It’s fantastic to see this community asset being used by so many right throughout the year."

The Mackersey family had kindly continued their generous ongoing support for the Village Green playground by donating the additional play equipment, after previously contributing towards the relocation of the pavilion, and donating the slide and double rope swing.

David Mackersey said the family was thrilled to keep supporting such a valued and well used community asset. "We think these new elements will complement what is already on offer there, and hopefully add a bit of excitement to the reopening of the playground once work is complete."

The new safety surface will be a recycled rubber product, similar to that used in the Cornwall Park upgrade, which is long-lasting. "In addition to its longevity, this material is significantly easier to maintain and cooler under foot which, based on other community feedback, will be a welcomed feature," Ms Lawson said.

She said Council had timed the work to try and ensure as little disruption as possible. "We have made sure to avoid the July school holidays and, weather permitting, our hope is to have the playground open again by mid-October."

The skate park will remain open during the upgrade.