NZSSC wins Children's Choir of the World - Choirs Aotearoa

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 13:53

Aotearoa’s youngest national choir, the New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir (NZSSC) won the title of Children’s Choir of the World at last night’s prestigious Llangollen Eisteddfod in Wales.

Regarded as one of the world’s most inspirational cultural festivals this event has been staged every summer in Llangollen since 1947. Each year around 4,000 performers and as many as 35,000 visitors converge on this picturesque small Welsh town and its International Pavilion.

NZSSC had been selected to submit a pre-recorded digital entry for this year’s competition and not only did the choir win 1st place in the Senior Children’s Choir category, but was also crowned Children’s Choir of the World, the best of all children’s choirs competing this year. While all other competitors from England, Wales and the USA appeared live on the Llangollen Pavillion stage, NZSSC’s video performance was played to the judges and audiences live during the competition session.

"We are over the moon to win this incredible title." says Music Director Sue Densem. "I’m grateful to all the singers and the team to reach this quality of performance during 2 years of pandemic and disruptions. It’s just incredibly exciting and it will be such a boost for our upcoming tour".

NZSSC is the national choir for secondary school students, aged 13 to 18 years, with up to 60 members. Audition are held nationwide every second year. NZSSC only gathers each school holidays for a week of rehearsals and concerts throughout the country. Many students find membership a life-

changing experience, making clear their future path as a singer/musician. They go on to join the more advanced New Zealand Youth Choir, study voice or music at university, and become strong components of the New Zealand choral and wider music community.

"Receiving the news this morning has unearthed a raft of emotion hidden away for the last two years," says Choirs Aotearoa New Zealand Chief Executive Arne Herrmann. "Like all other choirs around the world there has been heartache, disappointment and resignation. To get recognition for not giving up, not letting go of our values and goals is balm on our wounds. I’m proud of our artistic team, management and singers."

The news reached the choir on the eve of its Farewell tour ‘Southern Stars’ through the South Island starting in Nelson tomorrow. Audiences around the South Island will now have the opportunity to see our own internationally awarded choir live in Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch, Wanaka and Queenstown.

The programme will include the pieces that won them the Children’s Choir of the World title, the waiata Te Mura O Te Ahi from Christchurch’s Puanaki WhÄnau and David N. Childs’ The Moon is Distant from the Sea.

Dates:

11 July Nelson Centre of Music Arts, 5.30pm 12 July Blenheim, Nativity Church, 76 Alfred Street, 7.30pm (With special guest, Ovation Choir of Marlborough Girls College) 14 July Christchurch, St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, 7.30pm 17 July Wanaka, Lake Wanaka Centre, 4pm

Ticket info: www.nzsschoir.com/events/