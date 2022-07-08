'Disturbing' drone footage exposing NZ's biggest pig farm - Geoff Reid

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 14:31

Graphic footage of New Zealand’s biggest pig farm has been released, along with testimonies from an ex-employee of the farm.

Patoa farm is located in north Canterbury next to the Hurunui river. It has won top farm of the year, been granted the SPCA blue tick and is pig care accredited.

The video released includes an ex-worker’s account of accidents which lead to significant animal suffering, routine welfare breaches, and cover ups. There is also a signed affidavit from another worker that the farm routinely dumped truckloads of dead pigs within 100 metres of the Hurunui river.

Public consultation on reforms to the pig code of welfare closes today.

The pig farming industry has kicked back against welfare reforms that include an increase in minimum space requirements for pigs, restriction of farrowing crates, and a minimum weaning age. Welfare improvements for pigs have been delayed for a number of years.

"If Patoa farm is the gold standard that the industry holds up as their poster child, then we should be asking deeper questions about the nature of pig farming in this country."

Says Geoff Reid, who compiled the footage.

"I’ve visited this farm and I’m seriously disturbed by what I witnessed. The smell of hundreds of tonnes of pig feces mixed with rotting carcasses is something I won’t forget." Says Reid.

Patoa sells over 100,000 pigs a year to pork suppliers such as Countdown.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says,

"This footage demonstrates why the draft code of welfare for pig farming is crucial, which proposes increasing minimum space requirements for piglets."

"We’re concerned about the level of boredom and frustration for piglets who are confined. And this impact is clear to see, with one piglet in the footage who has seemingly borne the brunt of this. We encourage everyone to make a submission on the new code of welfare."