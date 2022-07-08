Overnight SH1 closures near Warkworth from 17-21 July 2022

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 14:25

The Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth project will be undertaking pavement reconstruction and tiein works on SH1 between the Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road and Hudson Road intersections. Asection of SH1 will be closed whilst this happens to ensure the safety of our teams working at nightand all other road users.

As our team progress works at Pukerito (Northern Connection), pavement reconstruction andresurfacing works are required. As part of these works, the intersection at Kaipara Flats Road,Goatley Road and State Highway 1 (SH1) has been upgraded. New barriers have been installed andan extra median lane will be introduced as part of the final design, allowing vehicles to safely mergewhen turning onto SH1 southbound.

This will require a night-time road closure on SH1 between the Kaipara Flats and Goatley Road andHudson Road intersections starting on Sunday 17 July for five nights, 9pm to 5am. When the fullclosure is in place, there will be a detour around Warkworth (via Woodcocks Road and Kaipara FlatsRoad). The detour will add up to 10 minutes travel time for some road users, so we advise planningahead for travel over this time.

"Work at this time of year is very weather dependant, so timings may change at short notice. Workthat is unable to be completed during wet or very cold (<5C) weather, will roll over to the nextavailable fine night. If you want to keep up to date, you can follow the projects Facebook page@aratuhonopuhoitowarkworth, website: nx2group.com or check out the Waka Kotahi JourneyPlanner https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ before you travel" says Northern Express Group(NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

The detour route will not be suitable for over-dimension vehicles, so drivers planning on using thisroute with over-dimension loads will need to prearrange escorts through the work site. If this affectsyou, please ensure you have the Waka Kotahi over dimension permit

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/commercial-driving/permits/overweight-permits/application-for-an-overdimension-permit/ and then contact us via 0508 7295 4636 at least 24 hours prior to your planned journey.

"The pavement improvement works is a significant step towards completion of Ara Tūhono - thePūhoi to Warkworth Project to extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivityand resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost theeconomic potential of the Northland region".

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our web site nx2group.com