Luggate Memorial Centre on track for spring opening - QLDC

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 14:31

Construction of the Luggate Memorial Centre | Whare Mahana, the first community facility in Aotearoa New Zealand to be built to Passive House standards, is expected to be completed in mid-October after the arrival of custom-made windows from Europe.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Property Director Quintin Howard said contractors had completed all other work possible while waiting for the windows.

"This Passive House build requires special, highly energy-efficient windows that we had originally sourced from New Zealand. Unfortunately, our domestic supplier went out of business during the pandemic, leaving us with no choice but to import. There has since been a longer-than-expected delay in them arriving from Germany due to well-publicised global supply chain issues," he said.

"Using a lower-spec alternative would have compromised the whole rationale for the build, which is designed to serve the long-term needs of local residents and the wider district."

"General progress has been excellent: most GIB stopping and interior painting is complete, new grass is growing where it won’t be disturbed, outside concrete paths have been laid, and the car park and Hopkins Street have been sealed."

As the project nears completion, the area around the hall will be landscaped, and play equipment that was removed for the build will be replaced, as will picnic tables, seating, and the barbecue.

"The Luggate Community Association is aware of the revised opening date and I’m positive local residents will be rightly proud of the new centre - a true first for New Zealand in terms of its environmental credentials," Mr Howard said.

Anyone wanting to make a booking at the new centre will be able to do so from about mid-September via the Council website.