Change is on the horizon: stand for Horizons Regional Council

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 15:34

Horizons Regional Council is calling for candidates to stand and vote for Council in the 2022 local elections across the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region.

Horizons Electoral Officer Craig Grant says Horizons is the trading name of the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Regional Council, which is tasked with the management of the natural resources across the Horowhenua, Palmerston North, ManawatÅ«, Tararua, RangitÄ«kei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts.

"In addition to monitoring and managing freshwater, biodiversity and biosecurity, Horizons provides critical flood protection and manages the region’s response to natural disasters, as well as plans public transport services and connected land transport networks across the region," says Mr Grant.

"Horizons recently adopted two new MÄori constituencies, providing the opportunity to increase diversity at the council table and ensure Te Ao MÄori can be intertwined with decision-making.

"The role of MÄori constituency councillors will be to represent people of MÄori descent and bring forward MÄori views and aspirations, however they also represent the entire community.

"In addition to the two MÄori constituencies, 12 will represent our general constituencies. These two new seats brings the total to 14 seats on Council.

"It’s an exciting time to run for local government with a lot of central government policy reform requiring our attention. In addition to implementing national direction, our Council’s focus is on the priority areas of freshwater, climate change, biodiversity, and information and data in the years ahead. We also have significant work programmes in place for flood protection, land management, and improving water quality and native fish habitats.

"Candidates can come from a range of backgrounds, and should have a passion for helping Council achieve its vision TÅ tÄtou rohe - taiao ora, tangata ora, mauri ora / Our place - a healthy environment where people are thriving. If the future of our region is important to you then standing in the 2022 local elections should be too.

Timeline for elections:

Candidate nominations open - 15 July 2022 Candidate nominations close at 12 noon - 12 August 2022 Candidates announced - 17 August 2022 Final electoral roll certified by Electoral Officer - 12 September 2022 Voting papers sent to enrolled voters - 16 September to 21 September 2022 Voting opens - 16 September to 8 October 2022 Voting closes at 12 noon - 8 October 2022 Progress and preliminary results published - 8 October 2022 Final results announced - 14 October to 19 October 2022

"It’s important people check they are enrolled to vote. If this is your first time enrolling you can choose either the general or MÄori roll."

The constituencies in the Horizons Region are: Raki MÄori, Tonga MÄori, Horowhenua, ManawatÅ«/RangÄ«tikei, Palmerston North, Ruapehu, Tararua, and Whanganui.

Raki MÄori, the northern constituency, includes ManawatÅ«-RangitÄ«kei, Whanganui and Ruapehu constituencies. Tonga MÄori, the southern constituency, includes Horowhenua, Palmerston North and Tararua constituencies.

For further information about local body elections, how to stand, nominations forms, and a constituency map head to https://elections.horizons.govt.nz Enrol to vote or update your details at: https://vote.nz For further information regarding specific details of this election, please contact Horizons Electoral Officer (Craig Grant) or Katharine Tongs on 0508 800 800, or email elections@horizons.govt.nz