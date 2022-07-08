Southern agencies come together for climate change hui

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 16:27

This week, all four Southland councils came together at a hui to progress Southland’s climate change response. Joining councillors and staff were board members and staff from Te Ao Marama and Great South.

The hui also included several guest speakers and panelists, to focus discussion on what a safe and resilient climate future looks like for Southland and make progress on the development of the Regional Climate Change Strategy.

Environment Southland chairman, Nicol Horrell said, "A monumental challenge like climate change can seem like a daunting task, but by having this collective discussion on how we will manage, adapt and thrive to the changing climate, we are stepping in the right direction."

Te Ao MÄrama chairperson Evelyn Cook said, "The need for our region to take positive action in addressing the prospective impact of climate change is urgent. While there will need to be central and local government initiatives, there is also an important role for individuals and communities to look at what they can do. Mana whenua are already engaged in proactive measures and are pleased to partner with regional and territorial authorities to help shape the future of our home in Te Toka (the south)."

Invercargill City Council Performance, Policy and Partnerships Committee Chair Darren Ludlow, who attended the hui, said climate change was a genuine, urgent issue.

"Our younger citizens are rising up and telling us to take action. Globally, key figures are appealing for urgent action."

It was encouraging to see local leaders looking to respond to those calls, and in a unified manner, Councillor Ludlow said. "Each Council has its own responsibilities, but the desire to work together and create regional priorities was a great outcome for the day. The next stage is the ‘doing’ and we look forward to that."

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said it was great to see everyone together in one room hearing and talking about the issues.

"We need to focus on what we can do to mitigate and manage climate change and also look at the opportunities. Today’s hui showed a real understanding of what is happening now.

"It is critical that we as a region continue to work together alongside our communities now and in the future."

Gore District Council Mayor Tracy Hicks said he was encouraged by all the councils and stakeholders getting together.

"This is a first step, but it’s an important step. By working together we can look toward overcoming the climate change challenges Southland faces on the horizon."

Speakers included Te Ao MÄrama Kaupapa Taiao manager Dean Whaanga who spoke about the Te Ao MÄori worldview for Southland, Dr Judy Lawrence from the Climate Change Commission spoke about adapting to climate change and Aly Curd from Emergency Management Southland spoke about Southland mitigation and risk avoidance strategies.

Guest panelists from the Murihiku Kai Collective, ICC Youth Council and Coin South shared their views on the challenges and aspirations for the future.

A second panel furthered the discussion on mitigation strategies and brought perspectives from the transport, rural and gas/energy sectors.

The hui concluded with local government and mana whenua agreeing to work in partnership to advance the regional Climate Change Strategy and collaborate on other climate change work. This work will be ongoing and urgent.