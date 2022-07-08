Defence Review as opportunity to improve conditions for veterans - RSA

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 18:35

The RNZ RSA welcomes the Defence policy review announced recently by the Minister of Defence.

RNZ RSA Board member Major General (Retired) Martyn Dunne, CNZM, QSO said the policy review provides the Government with an opportunity to ensure Defence Force Personnel are at the forefront of future decision making.

"The most important capability the New Zealand Defence Force has is its people, and the Minister of Defence has made it very clear that they are one of his key priorities. The RSA considers the effects on personnel at every stage of acquisition, life cycle and generation of defence capabilities, as central to policy considerations.

The RSA’s experience with veterans of the New Zealand Defence Force demonstrates that policy decisions should, as a priority, consider health outcomes for those who serve.

Capabilities should not be introduced purely for the effect they can deliver in any conflict, without consideration of the long term effects on those who will operate the systems. The RSA believes the policy review should look for opportunities to ensure minimum harm to any future generations of personnel from physical and mental injuries related to their service.

The Mental Health Framework recently released by the Government identified issues that should be taken into account in any policy review. Equally, the scrutiny of conditions of service would assist in arresting high levels of attrition currently experienced by the Defence Force.

We encourage this policy review to consider personnel as a core capability to ensure New Zealand maintains a world class Defence Force that is a career of choice for young New Zealanders" said Major General Dunne.

The RNZ RSA will offer to participate as a partner in the review.