Salvation Army launches winter appeal

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 10:00

Vulnerable individuals and families are facing an especially bitter winter this year with rising costs for the basics, including increased electricity bills, housing insecurity and fears about how they will cope, says Territorial Director of Community Ministries Jono Bell.

The Salvation Army has launched its Winter Appeal, and asks people, in a position to afford it, to support our community-based social services that bring hope and practical support to families who are doing it tough.

These include supported accommodation, foodbanks, financial mentoring and counselling, addiction services, and Positive Lifestyle Programmes.

"In normal times, winter can be a particularly bleak time for Kiwi families in need, but add to this the high cost of living, difficulties in securing safe, secure accommodation and the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and flu, we are seeing many families struggling to get by," says Mr Bell.

"As the winter progresses, we are unfortunately expecting to see more people pushed towards the need for extra help from social agencies."

Mr Bell says that families who came to The Salvation Army often face a ‘tipping point’ issue such as a lack of food or an immediate need for somewhere to stay.

"Our approach is to help people with immediate relief, while providing wraparound support for any other issues. We provide a lifeline and then help individuals and families back on their feet."

More information about the Winter Appeal, including how to donate, is available on The Salvation Army website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/winterappeal