A wet and windy start to the school holidays - MetService

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 13:58

It is going to be a wet and windy start to the school holidays as a deep area of low pressure and associated fronts move slowly south across the country. This system is expected to bring significant heavy rain and strong winds to many areas, with MetService issuing numerous Severe Weather Warnings and Watches.

Rain has already begun to fall for much of the North Island, with heavier falls expected to start in Northland this afternoon and spread south over much of the country later today and Tuesday. Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in force for many regions, with an emphasis on those exposed to the north and east.

This deep low-pressure system is also forecast to bring strong winds to many with potential for severe northeast gales for much of the North Island, and for western parts of the South Island from the Marlborough Sounds through to Westland. Gales gusting 110 km/h are expected for the Auckland region, while gusts up to 140 km/h are forecast for Buller and Westland.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter says, "With multiple rain events over the last week the ground is already quite saturated in many regions, so even briefly heavy falls could cause flooding and slips, and with strong winds as well, there could be tree fall or power outages."

Heavy rain is expected to turn to snow above 300 metres in inland Canterbury and Otago tomorrow (Tuesday). A Heavy Snow Warning is in force above 500 metres with accumulations of up 40 cm expected, with larger amounts above 800 metres. There are also multiple Road Snowfall Warnings in place for South Island passes.

There is brief reprieve midweek as the low moves away to the southeast of the country, however another low approaches from the north on Thursday, with further Severe Watches and Warnings for heavy rain and severe gales possible.

"Those hoping to get outside with the kids this week or to the ski fields in the south will have to wait until the weekend for clear skies when a brief ridge of high pressure moves over the country." Rossiter added.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings Issued routinely once or twice a day Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather. During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!