Dairy Companies Association to welcome new Chair

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 15:29

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) is set to welcome Matt Bolger as its new Independent Chair upon the retirement of Malcolm Bailey from the role on 16 August 2022.

DCANZ provides an important mechanism for dairy manufacturing and exporting companies to work together and speak with one voice on pre-competitive matters of importance to the New Zealand dairy industry. The DCANZ Executive Committee, comprising CEO’s and senior executives of the Associations’ 13 member companies, is pleased to have Matt coming on board.

Matt will bring an important independent perspective and deep knowledge of the New Zealand and global dairy industry to the role. He is the current Pro Vice Chancellor of the Waikato Management School at the University of Waikato and held a variety of New Zealand and internationally based roles with Fonterra Co-operative Group between 2002-2020.

In welcoming Matt to this role in August, DCANZ will farewell Malcolm Bailey who has Chaired the Association since 2008.

The DCANZ Executive Committee thanks Malcolm Bailey for his tireless commitment to advancing the best interests of the New Zealand dairy industry over the last 14 years.

Malcolm’s tenure as the DCANZ Chairman has spanned:- multiple trade negotiations of significance to the New Zealand dairy industry;- the establishment of the New Zealand Government and Industry Agreement on Biosecurity Readiness and Response (GIA), the New Zealand Dairy Tomorrow Industry Strategy; and the He Waka Eke Noa primary sector climate change partnership; and- periods of major changes in dairy markets, including the global financial crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

DCANZ and its members have benefited considerably from Malcolm’s vast experience, knowledge, and leadership.

The leading role Malcolm Bailey has played in New Zealand’s primary sector over a long number of years was recognised in 2021, when he was the recipient of the Primary Industries Outstanding Contribution Award.