Horizons staff monitoring region’s river levels - Horizons Regional Council

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 18:33

Horizons Regional Council staff are closely monitoring current weather forecasts, with modelling indicating a potential floodgate operation for the Makino and likely floodgate operation for the Moutoa to occur tomorrow.

Horizons controller Craig Grant says there is a considerable amount of rain forecasted for most of New Zealand over the next few days and staff are closely monitoring the region’s river and drainage systems.

"It is likely we will see a floodgate opening for Moutoa on the ManawatÅ« River between Shannon and Foxton tomorrow evening and a potential floodgate closure for Makino tomorrow afternoon."

"Landowners in the Makino and Moutoa spillways are being contacted today about potential openings.

"We are also closely monitoring the Whanganui, Mangaone, Whangaehu, Ohura and RangitÄ«kei catchments.

"It’s important to note the gate openings are based on river levels modelled off MetServices current predicted rainfall and could change. This rain comes on top of the rain our catchments have received over the weekend. Soils are already saturated and we are expecting high winds with this weather system. There are also strong swells predicted for both of our coasts. It is likely people may already be seeing surface flooding across the region and we advised everyone to drive to the conditions.

"Our counterparts at city and district councils across the region are also getting prepared for the incoming weather. We will remain in contact with our peers across the region to continue assessing each districts situation.

"If you have any concerns about your property please get in contact with your local city or district council in the first instance, or you can call Horizons on 0508 800 800."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/