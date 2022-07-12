Council needs sites to take material created by slips

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 10:08

Around 50,000 cubic metres of material created by slips needs a permanent home across the areas of Waipaoa, Uawa, and Hikurangi.

Gisborne District Council needs sites near these areas to take material that has been removed during recovery efforts after the March 2022 weather event.

"If you have an area on your farm you think would be suitable, please let me know so a time can be arranged for a site visit," says Journeys Infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield.

"Over the past 12 months, the Tairāwhiti region experienced multiple rainfall events resulting in road closures and communities being isolated.

"The recent March 2022 caused around $28m in damage to the roading network, 40 roads require engineered retreats, there are dropout repairs and retaining walls to construct."

Mr Hadfield says ideally, these sites will have reasonable access.

"However, if there is potential for long-term use, Council is prepared to invest in access and track upgrades to make the sites work. Material destined for these sites will be clean fill and, at times, tree vegetation from the remedial areas."

Council has a specialist team who assess the area, complete any consent requirements and then oversee the site to ensure it meets the landowner and consent requirements.

If you have land that could be suitable, please email dave.hadfield@gdc.govt.nz, or call (06) 867 2049.