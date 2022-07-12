Otaki Pool closed for maintenance from 25 July-4 September

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 10:51

The Åtaki pool is getting a fresh coat of paint, a building wash and a safety check this winter in a six-week general maintenance interlude, starting Monday 25 July.

Aquatics Facilities Manager Steve Millar says the Åtaki Pool shutdown is needed so work can be completed as quickly as possible.

"We’re not only re-painting our pool, but we’re also undertaking some deferred maintenance of the water treatment plant and equipment," Mr Millar says.

"It’s very important we do this work to ensure the integrity of the pool facility. We want to make sure the pool is safe for our community and will last us for many years to come.

"We acknowledge closing the pool for six weeks is a long time, but it’s necessary to ensure safety. We apologise for the inconvenience, and we would love to see you in the Coastlands Aquatic Centre instead.

"There is never a good time for maintenance, but we’re doing it now so we’re ready for the summer season."

The pool will reopen on Monday 5 September.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/aquatics for more information about our pools.