Council growing low emissions vehicle fleet

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 10:51

KÄpiti Coast District Council is continuing to reduce its carbon footprint with the replacement of its ageing fleet with new low emission vehicles.

Two new EVs and three new PHEVs replace older petrol cars in the fleet, with another four to be ordered this financial year. These will take the total to 11 low emission vehicles by July 2023.

Sustainability and resilience manager Nienke Itjeshorst says Council is committed to playing its part to reduce emissions. Moving towards lower emission cars is an effective step.

"More than half of the KÄpiti District’s carbon footprint (gross 351,245 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) comes from transport," Ms Itjeshorst says.

"Switching to low emission vehicles is one way of reducing Council’s environmental impact and contributing to lowering the district’s emissions. It’s a gradual process and there is much more for us all to do, but every action helps.

"With the Government’s clean car discount scheme and the temporary removal of road user charges for EVs, not to mention how cheap they are to run compared to petrol or diesel, it makes economic sense too."

Ms Itjeshorst says Council is doing a range of things to reduce its emissions and support the wider community to lessen its impact.

"Climate change is a priority and we are always looking for opportunities to mitigate and adapt. There are roles for all of us to play so I urge everyone to check out the information and resources at our website. You don’t have to go out and buy an electric vehicle to make a difference."

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/our-environment/climate-change for more information.

About our new EVs

Council has purchased two new MG ZS EVs and three Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEVs (hybrids), with a further four low emission vehicles due to arrive by July 2023.They feature a design created by Kauru, a local designer, to represent Council’s commitment to taking action on climate change. It depicts a mangÅpare (hammerhead shark) representing rangatiratanga, determination, mÄiatanga, wealth and adaptation, and a pÅ«horo to represent fluidity, momentum and identity.