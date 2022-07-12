Weather warnings and impacts being monitored - West Coast Civil Defence

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 12:29

West Coast Emergency Management, alongside the Councils and other agencies, met this morning to share information and keep informed about the impact of the current weather system affecting the country today.

Claire Brown, Civil Defence Regional Director, said ongoing wind warnings and watches will continue for much of the region throughout today.

"We are encouraging people to keep up to date with the latest warnings from MetService."

MetService have advised the following:

For Buller, there is a potentially significant event with a strong wind warning in place until 3.00pm this afternoon. The worst effects are expected to be felt this morning. The forecast is for east to southeast winds to rise to severe gale with damaging gusts 130 to 140 km/h in exposed places, especially during the morning. These winds have the potential to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines, and could lift roofs.

For Westland north of Fox Glacier, the wind warning is in place until 8.00pm this evening. Expect the wind to rise to severe gale gusting 120 km/h in exposed places. Transport and power networks could be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages. Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Unnecessary travel should be avoided, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

For Westland south of Fox Glacier, a wind watch is in place until 9.00pm where east to southeast winds may approach severe gales.

"We have had reports in from the agencies across the region. Buller Electricity are reporting a number of power outages across Buller. At this stage power outages are anticipated to be ongoing until this evening.

The power outage are affecting many sewer pump stations in Westport. Generators are in place for most major pump stations and BDC are keeping as many of the stations running as possible.

Westpower reported a brief power outage in south Westland that has already been restored.

It is important that people treat electrical connections as live at all times

Emergency Services and Health are on high alert but have not reported any significant impacts at this stage. Fire and Emergency are investigating a report of some damage to the Waimangaroa station.

Yesterday the Department of Conservation reported they were taken precautionary measures and had closed some walking tracks including Paparoa.

We have staff based across all three districts and also in Karamea as support."

Agencies will meet again at the middle of the day to continue to assess and report back on any impact.

Currently State Highway 7 between Granity to Mohihinui is closed due to strong winds.

Ms Brown encouraged people to keep up to date with the latest information from MetService and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.