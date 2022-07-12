Heavy rain impacts Marlborough's roads and sewer systems

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 13:30

Heavy rainfall means the sewerage systems in Blenheim and Seddon are currently at full capacity. People are asked not to flush toilets in Blenheim and Seddon today.

Picton, Renwick and Havelock’s sewer systems are coping well. All sports parks are closed, as is the Seddon Transfer Station.

Road closures

SH63 between Renwick and St Arnaud SH1 south of Blenheim between the Roadhouse Drive and Seddon Kaituna-Tuamarina Road between SH6 and Waikakaho Road intersection Awatere Valley Road at SH1 turnoff Omaka Ford on Old Renwick Road Jacksons Road and Thompsons Ford Road. Brookby Road at Fairhall.

Slips

- Northbank Road, multiple slips near SH6 turnoff

- Tumbledown Bay Road, 9.5km from Port Underwood Road intersection

- Kenepuru Road Tree across road at Broughton Bay

- Queen Charlotte Drive slip near number 2723, between Shakespeare and Ngakuta bays

Flooding

Pukaka Road and Pembers Road intersection at Tuamarina Pukaka Valley Road Godfrey’s Road Howick Road and Wither Road intersection Weld Street and Muller Road Old Renwick Road Hammerichs Road intersection New Renwick Road - near 720 Hawkesbury Road Vickerman Street SH1 Grove Road outside Couplands, Blenheim SH1 South from Picton - multiple sites: 2km south from the Para swamp passing lane, Koromiko Airport and leaving Picton. SH1 South from Blenheim multiple sites: south of the Waima/Ure River: at Lions Back 2km south of Seddon at Awatere Valley Road turnoff; and southbound before Redwood Pass, Ward near Flaxbourne Bridge. SH6 at Te Hoiere Road, five minutes from Havelock towards Nelson SH63 Inkerman Street - between Inkerman and Anglesea unpassable, detour in place. SH6 20km from Blenheim at Bomford Street intersection Waihopai Valley at the SH63 intersection Northbank Road, tree down 3.2km from the SH6 turnoff. Port Underwood Road Two fords on Old Renwick Road at Jacksons Road and O’Dwyers Road Onamalutu Road, 1km from Northbank Road turnoff Wakamarina, Ronga and Opouri Roads. Redwood St at the Hale St intersection; McCartney St; Taylor Crescent and Houldsworth St, Blenheim.