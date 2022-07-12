Trust announces Jacobs as inaugural intern director for Pioneer Energy

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 15:30

Central Lakes Trust announce the appointment of Ms Sanchia Jacobs, chief executive of Central Otago District Council, as inaugural intern director of Pioneer Energy. The appointment was announced today by Linda Robertson, chair of Central Lakes Trust, owner of Pioneer Energy.

Ms Robertson says the Trust is committed to developing governance capability in the Central Lakes area and, over time, to broaden the region’s pool of emerging directors.

As part of this commitment, Pioneer Energy has offered an internship for an emerging director to gain experience and insight into governance by working alongside an experienced commercial board for 18 months.

"The internship is an exciting new initiative. Working alongside the Pioneer Energy board will offer valuable experience for an intern. We were thrilled with the response and the calibre of applicants who applied for the role. We are delighted to appoint Ms Jacobs as the inaugural Pioneer Energy board intern, we hope she and many others in the future gain valuable governance experience and capability from the opportunity," she says.

Pioneer Energy chair, Rob Hewett, says, "We are delighted to welcome Ms Jacobs onto our board. Through several strategic investment partnerships, Pioneer has access to a continued pipeline of growth opportunities. These growth opportunities will contribute to the development of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand," Hewett says. "That as a company we can assist in developing our region’s governance capability is fantastic, it’s a great initiative to be a part of."

Ms Jacobs will not have any decision-making powers or voting rights, but will attend all board and relevant committee meetings, and will take part in all board activities during her term. Jacobs will receive mentoring from the current directors and governance professional development. In addition to experiencing first-hand the role of a director, it is anticipated that the intern will also gain valuable insight into the energy sector.

"The appointment is not aimed at identifying a future director of Pioneer Energy. Their director appointment processes are independent of this initiative. However, it is anticipated that the experience gained will put the successful applicant in good stead for future director roles more generally, and will be a positive addition to their governance CV," Ms Robertson says.

Ms Jacobs says of her appointment, "I am thrilled to represent Pioneer Energy as the inaugural Intern Director. It is an unparalleled opportunity to develop my commercial governance skills alongside a highly competent board, and to represent a truly local company whose hard work contributes to visible outcomes in the Central Lakes community."

Dr Don Elder and Tony Balfour were also reappointed as Directors of Pioneer Energy commencing their reappointment 1 October 2022.

Pioneer Energy has supplied renewable power to New Zealand business and communities for more than 80 years. They own and operate a diverse portfolio of energy assets, products and investments throughout New Zealand, from their head office in Alexandra.