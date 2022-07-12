History of Ruapehu press saved for prosperity - Ruapehu District Council

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 18:00

History buffs and researchers can now access an additional 26 years of Taumarunui history online at the library thanks to the efforts of the Taumarunui Museum Trust who have had copies of the old local paper the Ruapehu Press digitized.

The Taumarunui Museum Trust which is dedicated to preserving local history has had issues of the Ruapehu Press that are not in the microfiche system digitized from 1989 through to 2015.

Museum Trust Chairperson Weston Kirton said that by digitizing these issues it is safeguarding local history for prosperity.

"Between the microfiche and these digitized issues nearly all editions of the Taumarunui Press are now freely available online to the public," he said.

"The Press’ last edition was on 30 May 2018 so we still have a few years to capture to complete the set which we are working on now.

The digital file is in Microsoft Word format so is searchable on key words and very easy to use.

People can now easily look up stories and events from the township’s past covering everything from community events, news, sports, old advertising and much more," he said.

Head Community Librarian Fiona Thomas said that she expects there will be a lot of interest in the digitized Ruapehu Press editions given the interest in the history of Taumarunui and its surrounding areas with people regularly using the library’s microfiche system.

"We are very excited about being able to add these 'missing' editions of the Ruapehu Press to our searchable material," she said.

"Old newspapers provide a snapshot of history and so give a unique insight into life at a particular time.

People can not only look back on what was happening but also at such things as the fashion, sports and popular culture at the time.

To access the files people just need to ask at the library counter and we set you up one of our computers.

There is no cost to searching the Ruapehu Press files but there is a cost of 20 cents per A4 page if people want to print things off," she said.

Clive Manley Chief Executive Ruapehu District Council

Taumarunui Museum Trust Chairperson Weston Kirton presents 26 years of digitized Ruapehu Press editions to Mayor Don Cameron.

L2R: Libby Ogle - Community Librarian, Fiona Thomas - Head Community Librarian, Mayor Don Cameron, Peter Till - Taumarunui Museum Trust Secretary-Treasurer, Clive Manley - Council Chief Executive and Weston Kirton - Taumarunui Museum Trust Chairperson.