Civil Defence response team on standby - Horowhenua District Council

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 - 17:48

Horowhenua District Council’s Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) team are on standby as wild wintry weather is again causing disruption in the district, with minor property damage, trees down and flooding in areas.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is not currently activated, but the CDEM team are monitoring the situation and are prepared to scale up their response if required. Council contractors and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) are responding to public incident reports. Teams have been busy clearing trees and debris blocking roads since the wild weather hit in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The strong winds have blown down private fences, and Council have received 11 reports of fallen trees. FENZ have also responded to 16 non-urgent requests regarding surface flooding in Levin and WaitÄrere Beach, caused by the weather. A commercial building with a red placard following the May 20 tornado has loose roofing iron and a team is on site.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, "There are still a number of watches and warnings in place for the district. We encourage our community to tie down any loose objects such as outdoor furniture and trampolines and to be especially cautious when driving in case of debris or falling trees. Our teams and contractors are on standby should the weather worsen. Please do not hesitate to call if you need assistance due to weather-related issues and be sure to check on loved ones."

Horowhenua Emergency Management personnel are in regular contact with Horizons Regional Council and the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) group.

It is likely the Moutoa floodgates will be opened around midnight tonight. Horizons have contacted farmers who lease the Moutoa spillway and gate crews are on standby. A watching brief is in place for the ManawatÅ« River, as the high winds, heavy sea swells, building tides and flood waters may mean the flood barrier on Hartley Street, Foxton Beach is required, although unlikely at this stage.

Electra have reported that they are able to manage the situation and requests for service at this stage.

