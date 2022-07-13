Selwyn District Council - severe weather event update - 6am media update

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 07:19

The Selwyn Civil Defence emergency operations centre has been stood down after monitoring river and flood conditions overnight.

Civil Defence and Environment Canterbury were monitoring the Selwyn River until around 1am. The river flow reached a peak height of 3.28 metres at the Ridgens Road station, near Greendale, soon after midnight.

This was below the level considered likely to present a risk to lower lying areas including the Selwyn Huts.

Civil Defence are aware of 10 people who were in temporary accommodation overnight after self-evacuating from Selwyn Huts earlier on Tuesday.

An emergency welfare centre at Lincoln Event Centre was stood down at around 9pm.

Anybody who has had floodwater through their home and has not already contacted the Council, should contact the Council on 0800 SELWYN (0800 735 996) so that any appropriate support and assessments can be arranged.

Rainfall has abated overnight and surface flooding is expected to recede throughout the morning.

Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Helene Faass says agencies are grateful for the assistance of local communities throughout the weather event.

"We appreciated the flow of information from people across the district. This information was extremely helpful in helping us understand the situation and plan our response.

"We also appreciate the support of our community volunteers, and the other agencies and emergency services who were part of this response."

Civil Defence and Council staff will be assessing conditions from first light today.