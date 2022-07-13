BSA appoints Stacey Wood as new Chief Executive

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 12:00

The Board of the Broadcasting Standards Authority | Te Mana Whanonga KaipÄho has appointed Stacey Wood as the organisation’s new Chief Executive.

BSA Chair Susie Staley said Stacey’s experience spanning journalism, law and complaints, along with stakeholder engagement, senior leadership and governance would be valuable to the Authority.

"We are excited to have recruited someone with the strength and breadth of expertise that Stacey brings, to lead our team as we and broadcasters navigate significant change in the media environment and society."

A former journalist with Fairfax Media before moving into law, Stacey is currently a General Manager at Engineering New Zealand, leading the legal and complaints, policy, public affairs, governance and people teams.

Stacey said she was excited to be joining the BSA team as the organisation faces into the challenges of the future.

"The pace of change in technology and society is wild, and it’s not slowing down. The BSA has an important role in working with broadcasters and the Government enabling us to respond to these changes whilst protecting the public from harm," she said.

Stacey will start with the BSA on 5 September 2022.