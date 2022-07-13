Tamaki innovation hub officially opens - Auckland NZ

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 13:31

Entrepreneurs have a new space to grow their business with the official launch of Reserve, an innovation hub located in Glen Innes town centre designed to stimulate business growth in the TÄmaki area.

Opened on 8 July, Reserve was established by TÄmaki Regeneration (TRC) - the lead agency for urban regeneration in Glen Innes, Point England and Panmure - in partnership with TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency. TRC purchased a building and retrofitted it for Reserve as part of its vision to revitalise Glen Innes town centre.

Local social enterprise In the Flow State will operate the hub, providing a space where TÄmaki innovators and entrepreneurs can come together with subject matter experts and business mentors to connect, learn and grow around like-minded people.

Nick Hill, Chief Executive of TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says Reserve is an excellent example of place-based economic development, which seeks to amplify economic opportunities that exist in a particular area.

"TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland has a strong culture of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship - particularly amongst its MÄori and Pacific people. Our work with TÄmaki Regeneration showed the conditions were right for an innovation hub in TÄmaki, and we are delighted to be working in partnership to help unlock economic opportunities for the local community," says Hill.

Hill says place-based economic initiatives and programmes are now more important than ever.

"The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has accelerated prosperity inequalities across our region, highlighting the urgent need for interventions and programmes that help attract and retain business and investment, enable quality jobs for people close to where they live, and improve the physical and social environment," says Hill.

Tyrone Tangata-Makiri, Executive Director of In the Flow State, echoes Hill’s sentiment, saying his vision for Reserve is to create an environment where people can do business where they live.

"It’s very important for us to have something local and know there are others who are on their own journey of creating businesses that are going to help lots of people, not only here in TÄmaki, but around the world," says Tangata-Makiri.

Prior to Reserve’s official opening, Tangata-Makiri and other local entrepreneurs helped set-up ESTBLSHD, an online community that has been supporting potential startups remotely while the hub building was being refurbished ready for use.

Shelley Katae, Chief Executive of TÄmaki Regeneration, is proud that TRC has been able to play a support role in the establishment of Reserve and is excited about what this, with the establishment of other local businesses and artists, means for the future of TÄmaki.

"We recognise that Tyrone and the ESTBLSHD team have been operating as a collective long before these doors were opened, and indigenous entrepreneurial capability has been a part of the history of TÄmaki for hundreds of years. When they approached us with their vision to establish a hub, it was a no brainer for us to support their kaupapa of driving equity outcomes for MÄori and Pasifika from TÄmaki, mana motuhake for the collective, and revitalisation of the town centre. It aligns perfectly to our drivers, and it has been fantastic to provide that support with TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited," says Katae.

Reserve - named after the local reserves Tangata-Makiri and his friends used to hang out at when they were growing up - connects into Auckland’s vibrant innovation network, which includes Click Creative Tech Studios in the west, GridMNK in the south and GridAKL in central TÄmaki Makaurau.

Hill says the innovation network plays an important role in fostering the region’s creative, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, as identified in the Koi TÅ«: The Centre for Informed Futures report Reimagining TÄmaki Makaurau: Harnessing the region’s potential.

"Our work with Koi TÅ« identified nine scenarios for Auckland to reach its potential. Two of these scenarios - a region of creativity and culture, and an innovative region - fall clearly within TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited’s mandate and we are delighted to support initiatives such as Reserve to help drive our region towards a better future," says Hill.