Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 12:00

The Chief District Court Judge, Judge Heemi Taumaunu, along with the Principal Youth Court Judge, Judge John Walker and the Acting Principal Family Court Judge, Judge Stephen Coyle, have announced the KaitÄia District Court as the next location to implement the Te Ao MÄrama - Enlightened Justice for All model.

The judicially-led Te Ao MÄrama - Enlightened Justice for All initiative was first announced in 2020 by Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu in response to long-standing calls for transformative change to Aotearoa’s justice system. Te Ao MÄrama literally translates as the "world of light".

For the District Court it means "enlightened justice for all" where judges adopt best practices predominantly used in the District Court’s specialist courts and a solution-focused judging approach for all New Zealanders.

Supported by the Ministry of Justice and working together with local iwi and community, the District Court’s vision is for the Te Ao MÄrama model to be implemented across all court sites and divisions including criminal, family, youth, civil and the Disputes Tribunal. "For the District Court, it means a more enlightened approach to justice to help make New Zealand a better place to live in. It means a court where all people may seek justice, regardless of their means or abilities, their ethnicity, language or culture, and who they are or where they are from," Chief Judge Taumaunu says.

"An important focus will be centred on all people affected by the business of the court, including defendants, victims, complainants, witnesses, parties to proceedings, whÄnau support people, and wider justice sector stakeholders by helping to ensure that barriers to meaningful participation in proceedings are identified and overcome."

KaitÄia District Court has embraced the initiative for a number of reasons. According to District Court Judge, Judge Davis, the court is well supported by its local community. "KaitÄia has services and agencies willing and available to help ensure that the underlying needs of those affected by the business of the court can be addressed, including very active MÄori social and health services."

"The implementation of the Whakaorangia te Mana Tangata programme in KaitÄia in late March 2022, a whÄnau-centred initiative to support offenders, victims and whÄnau through the court process, marked the first milestone on the journey to a more enlightened approach to justice for everyone affected by the business of the court and for the region as a whole. It is an important part of the wider Te Ao MÄrama model," Judge Davis says.

Chief Judge says that for Te Ao MÄrama to succeed, it needs to invite the strength and wisdom of iwi and community input into the courtroom. The Te Ao MÄrama - Enlightened Justice for All initiative is being developed by working together with local iwi and local communities, justice sector representatives and representatives of the legal profession, both nationally and locally. The next step to implement the Te Ao MÄrama model in KaitÄia is for everyone to work together to make the KaitÄia District Court better reflect and address the needs of the local community."

The establishment of Te Ao MÄrama model is also currently underway in Gisborne and Hamilton.