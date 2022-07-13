Stuff signs exceptional trio for Audio

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 16:26

Stuff has announced three key content appointments to its new audio division.

Laura Heathcote joins as Content Director, Jono Williams as Executive Producer - News Content and Chris Reed as Executive Producer - Verticals and Special Projects.

The trio will drive valuable new audio content, fuelling growth in this rapidly accelerating area.

Laura, who will lead the team, is an award-winning producer, content leader and talent coach with extensive experience in news and broadcast media. At Newstalk ZB, Laura produced some of the biggest programmes in New Zealand radio and led the station’s team of radio and digital producers as well as coaching key on-air talent.

Jono joins Stuff after 15 years at TVNZ where he produced many prime-time shows including Seven Sharp, 1News at Six, and Breakfast. At Stuff, Jonathan is looking forward to finding new ways to tell stories to new audiences.

Chris is a hugely experienced senior journalist with a track record in championing new forms of digital storytelling, including audio. As an editor, producer and executive producer, Chris has been involved in many successful podcasts, documentaries and long-form projects. His previous roles have included setting up and running national news agency APNZ and leading the Herald's investigations unit. More recently Chris has been teaching journalism for Te Rito, a groundbreaking new training initiative.

Chief Audio Officer Nadia Tolich says she is delighted Stuff has secured such high calibre talent. "Laura, Jono and Chris are incredible journalists and content leaders. They will bring loads of energy and ideas to Stuff’s audio venture.

"We look forward to delivering more inspiring and thought-provoking audio content that connects with Kiwis and helps make Aotearoa a better place."

Stuff previously announced it had signed Simon Bridges to host his own audio show. The division will be recruiting a number of additional audio roles over the coming months. Anyone interested in having a confidential chat can get in touch with Nadia Tolich here. Learn more about Stuff Audio here.