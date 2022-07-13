A term like no other: pre-election report wraps up 2019-22 - Kapiti Coast DC

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 17:15

KÄpiti Coast District Council interim chief executive Gary Simpson says despite the 2019-22 triennium being dominated by a global pandemic, it has also been a productive three years for the Council.

Ahead of October local elections, Council has published a Pre-election Report to help locals decide whether they want to stand as a candidate and voters make informed voting decisions. It’s also a great resource for anyone interested in the KÄpiti community.

The report provides an overview of big issues facing the district, major projects that Council either has under way or planned to happen, as well as its financial position.

"The last three years have been an extraordinary challenge for everyone," Mr Simpson says.

"As with the rest of New Zealand, COVID-19 has shaped the work of Council in so many ways we couldn’t anticipate. Council had to be flexible to adapt to the impacts of COVID-19 on the services we provide, like access to pools and libraries, and our ability to deliver capital projects.

"Through all this, Council has also continued to work hard to play its part in securing the KÄpiti district’s future.

"This ranges from helping the community to navigate the impacts of COVID-19, getting crucial growth, housing and economic development strategies developed and adopted, continuing to invest in key infrastructure and balancing our books to maintain an AA credit rating from Standard and Poors.

"We’ve also been responding to the major local government reforms underway, like the Three Waters, reform of the Resource Management Act and the Future of Local Government review.

"There are a lot of balls in the air and the world of local government is becoming increasingly complex."

Mr Simpson says local government works best when people who care for their community get involved - either by standing for election or voting - and get informed.

"As an elected a member of Council or a Community Board, it’s important to understand the opportunities and challenges ahead so you can make a positive difference for people and communities for today and into the future.

"It’s equally important for voters to make sure they are ready to make an informed voting choice.

"The Pre-election Report offers a snapshot of where we are at and where we are headed. It’s a great resource to get your head around the important issues for the district as the election process kicks off."

The Council’s Pre-election Report can be viewed online at kapiticoast.govt.nz/vote. Limited hard copies will available in KÄpiti Coast District Council libraries and service centres.