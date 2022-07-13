Election called for rangatahi candidates - Te Tatau o Te Arawa

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 17:58

A Board election has been called for registered Te Arawa members to pick two rangatahi representatives for Te Tatau o Te Arawa before voting closes at midday on Friday, 05 August 2022.

Board positions for the other 12 roles have been duly elected unopposed as candidate numbers did not exceed the number of available vacancies.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa manahautÅ«, Jude Pani, acknowledges all the candidates who put their names forward.

"Thank you to all our kaitono pÅti (candidates) who put their hands up to represent Te Arawa by standing for the Board," she says.

Ms Pani says four taiohi (youth) candidates are seeking election for one of the two available rangatahi positions.

"We are honoured to see four wÄhine rangatahi (young women) seeking nomination for the Board this triennium. The four candidates are Maringi James, Tara Sears, Te Waiarangi Merito and Kahutapeka Ututaonga. They all hold a wealth of mÄtauranga (knowledge) that the Board would benefit from. We look forward to voters identifying who they want to see elected," says Jude Pani.

Registered Te Arawa uri (descendants) can expect their voting packs in the mail from today. (13 July)

Te Tatau o Te Arawa will announce the two rangatahi representatives after voting closes on 05 August.

Information about the rangatahi candidates can be found on the Board’s website www.tetatau.nz along with the names of the unopposed duly elected Te Tatau o Te Arawa representatives.