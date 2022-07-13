The aftermath of yesterday’s heavy rain - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 19:20

The majority of Blenheim’s roads have now reopened following yesterday’s heavy rainfall event.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, says roading crews spent today assessing the roads around the region in the wake of yesterday’s deluge.

"Northbank Road from the Onamalutu intersection has reopened following a geotechnical engineer assessment today however, motorists on this road are advised to drive with caution," Mr Murrin said.

"Fords on Jacksons, Thompsons/O’Dwyers Road and Hammerichs Roads, as well as the Fairhall Overlflow and Omaka Ford on Old Renwick Road, remain closed until the water across these roads subsides."

SH1 south of Blenheim between the Roadhouse Drive and Seddon has reopened, as has SH63 between Renwick and St Arnaud.

"In terms of the Marlborough Sounds area, Kenepuru Road, at Cowshed Bay, has reopened to one-lane to allow access tonight but it will be closed again tomorrow to allow crews to continue clearing the slip," Mr Murrin said.

"Some roads remain closed on d’Urville Island and a slip on Tumbledown Bay Road in Port Underwood has also resulted in a road closure," he said.

A full list of current road closures is listed below.

As well as impacting on our roads, yesterday’s heavy rain also affected the sewerage systems in Blenheim and Seddon.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, said areas of Blenheim’s sewer system struggled to cope with such an intense rainfall.

"We had 12 hours of rain falling on a catchment and soil that was already saturated which resulted in the water running off into our rivers and streams. When this happens the sewer system fills up and starts backflowing which is why we advised people not to flush," Mr Rooney said.

"As the Taylor River rose and the floodgates closed, Blenheim became reliant on its stormwater system and the pumping stations could not keep up."

"Another issue that contributed to the overall problem was water seeping into cracks in the below groundwater sewer network," he said.

"There is a level of infiltration all the time but when the river rises so dramatically there is greater water pressure and higher rates of infiltration. All of these factors mean the sewer system becomes a stormwater system."

"Today crews have been working to clean up and disinfect where there have been sewer overflows. Anyone who has had an overflow and needs some help with the clean-up can contact Council on Ph: 03 520 7400," Mr Rooney said.

This week’s storm differed from last year’s destructive July 17 event because this time the Taylor River was most affected as opposed to the Wairau River that flooded in 2021.

All sports parks, except for the College Park hockey turf and the Lansdowne Park netball courts will remain closed until Monday 18 July. Simonsen Reserve and the Taylor Dam also remain closed.

Road closures:

Fords on Jacksons, Thompsons/O’Dwyers Road and Hammerichs roads. Fairhall Overlflow and Omaka Ford on Old Renwick Road Tumbledown Bay Road in Port Underwood d’Urville Island Tachalls Road and Peggioh Road approximately 8km in, in Ward Kenepuru Road at Cowshed Bay - closed during the day on Thursday 14 July to clear the remaining slip Vickermans Street, between Jones Road and Swamp Road Morgans Road Kaituna-Tuamarina Road, between SH6 and Waikakaho Road intersection Brookby Road