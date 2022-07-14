Online travel agent eDreams 'causing nightmares' - Consumer NZ

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 07:00

Consumer NZ is warning travellers to avoid online travel agent eDreams. The watchdog has received multiple complaints from customers who have had a hard time getting refunds and support from eDreams.

Consumer recommends booking with a New Zealand-based travel agent or directly with the airline, to ensure problems are easier to resolve if things turn to custard.

Alejandra Hernandez told Consumer she has been waiting for a refund from eDreams for nine months.

"They pretended to do things but they didn’t do anything ... they wasted my time and stole my money," said Hernandez.

Alesha Canham booked flights with eDreams for a family holiday with her terminally ill partner and toddler son. On noticing her son’s name was spelt incorrectly, Canham spent weeks trying to get the name rectified. But eDreams failed to resolve the issue. Eventually Qatar Airways stepped in and fixed the ticket.

Sadly, these aren’t the only customers who have had nightmares with eDreams. There are many posts online by customers who claim they’ve been scammed by eDreams.

"It can be very stressful when travel plans go wrong," said Consumer investigative writer Rebecca Styles. "If you can’t get help and support from your travel agent, it makes a bad situation even worse. To prevent travel nightmares, we recommend you book with a New Zealand-based travel agent with a good reputation for customer service, or book directly with the airline."

Your international travel rights

If your international flight is cancelled, your rights differ depending on a number of factors including the reason for the cancellation, where you are, where you're heading and where the airline is based. At a minimum, you'll have the right to a refund, a credit or to be rebooked on another flight. You might also be entitled to compensation for any costs arising from the flight cancellation, such as the cost of food, taxis and accommodation. Check your travel insurance policy to see if you might be able to make a claim under that. If a travel agent or airline is taking a long time to process a refund for a cancelled flight, you could request a chargeback through your bank if you paid with a credit or debit card. If you have an issue with a New Zealand-based travel agent, you could take them to the Disputes Tribunal to resolve the problem.