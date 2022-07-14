Another swift spell of rain in the North - MetService

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 12:09

After an already wet week another band of rain is set to sink southwards across the north of the country during Thursday and Friday. MetService has issued a series of Severe Weather Watches and Warnings stretching from Northland to Gisborne.

MetService meteorologist John Law says, "Once again we are set to see an area of low pressure arriving from the north and this will be bringing more rain and strong winds to places like Northland, Auckland and across to the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty. Many of these areas have already recorded more than their average July rainfall this month."

"The good news, however, is that this system will move through swiftly and will not impact as large an area as the systems we saw earlier in the week but sodden areas could be in for more slips and readily pooling water," says Law.

The weather for the South Island will be much more settled than in recent days, with a south-westerly feed of air bringing some cooler temperatures.

For much of the country, the weekend holds the prospect of some more settled conditions compared to the recent active weather.

"There will still be some showers about, especially in the west of the North Island and in the Far South, but there should be plenty of dry weather in store this weekend. The exception being the West Coast of the South Island, which is likely to see another round of rain from Sunday," says Law.

Many parents and children will be looking out for some dry weather next week for the final week of the school holidays. Law says "For the North Island it is the start of the week that looks best if you are planning to head outside, while for the South Island it will be the second half which should give you the opportunity to get out and enjoy some wintry sunshine."