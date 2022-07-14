National Choirs perform Carmina Burana in Auckland 23 July

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 11:58

For the first time in two decades, the NZ Secondary Students' Choir, New Zealand Youth Choir and Voices New Zealand will join forces to present Carl Orff’s iconic Carmina Burana on 23 July at Auckland’s Holy Trinity Cathedral.

From the opening chorus of the instantly recognisable O Fortuna through the ups and downs of the wheel of fortune, this is a rare opportunity to see our national choirs staging one of the most iconic choral works of the 20th century.

"Carmina Burana, with its storytelling and elemental rhythms, creates the worlds of the wheel of fortune, at certain times joyful and filled with hope, and at other times filled with bitterness and grief. The 13th century text is accessible and speaks about the fickleness of fortune and wealth, joy in spring and the pleasures and perils of drinking, gluttony, gambling and lust! " says Artistic Director Karen Grylls, who will also conduct the piece on the night.

"This version for soloists, mixed choir, children's choir, two pianos and six percussion, was authorized by Orff and is the one we will perform. It allows for clarity and impact from our ensembles and a showcase for our soloists."

The soloists are all alumni of the national choirs, Natasha Te Rupe Wilson (soprano), Oliver Sewell (tenor) and James Harrison (Baritone). The evening will open with a world premiere of a newly commissioned work by ‘Compose Aoteraoa!’ grand prize winner Rosa Elliot. The 24 year old Christchurch based composer and singer has created the work Forest Song during her time as composer-in-residence at the national choirs.

This is a one-night-only performance from three choirs of rare talent and well over one hundred of the country’s best choral voices. The beautiful Holy Trinity Cathedral will be filled with the sounds of Orff’s down-to-earth, primal directness, showcasing one of the most human of all choral compositions. Tickets can be booked through ticketmaster.co.nz

Date: Auckland, 23 July 2022, Holy Trinity Cathedral, 7.30pm