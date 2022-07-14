Local body candidates encouraged to stand - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 11:54

The Dunedin City Council is encouraging people with an interest in the city and its future, to consider standing in the October local body elections.

Nominations open tomorrow and close at noon on Friday, 12 August.

People interested in standing are encouraged to come along to an information evening being held later this month. This is a chance to learn more about what councils do, the work involved and what the rules are around nominations and campaigning.

The candidates’ evening will be held at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum on Wednesday, 27 July at 6pm. Speakers will include representatives from the DCC and the Otago Regional Council.

Acting DCC Chief Executive Robert West says it’s important that people from across the community put themselves forward so a wide range of views are represented around the decision-making table.

"Local body elections are an opportunity for people who are passionate about their community, and who have strong leadership skills, to put their name forward and help shape the direction of our city."

Those wishing to stand for election must be New Zealand citizens and be on the electoral roll. They must be nominated by two people who live in the area in which they want to stand and they must pay a $200 deposit.

Postal voting is used for local body elections. People need to be enrolled by 12 August to receive their voter packs, which will be mailed out from 16 September. Voters must return their voting papers by noon on 8 October (election day) to ensure their votes are counted.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/elections for candidate information and nomination forms or call 03 477 4000.