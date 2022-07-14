'Armageddon Expo bringing a dose of pop culture to Tauranga'

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 13:37

The Tauranga Armageddon Expo will bring its signature brand of pop culture mayhem to the Bay of Plenty region this July.

#Bayofgeddon 2022 will showcase the best in gaming, technology, international celebrity guests, cosplay and more.

Armageddon Expo director William Geradts says this event will be jam-packed full of the geeky entertainment attendees have missed for almost a year.

"We were disappointed that we were unable to host our event in Tauranga this past February - we knowour fans definitely missed the event and the sense of community it creates," he says.

"We’re working hard to make sure this Armageddon Expo, and every event we host across the country this year, will be an epic celebration of pop culture for people of all ages to enjoy."

The Tauranga Armageddon Expo will host three international celebrity guests for attendees to meet -Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Mike McFarland (Dragon Ball Z) and Joe Zieja (Transformers: War for Cybertron).

"We’ve been beaming our guests in virtually since Covid hit in 2020, so binging back in-person stars from overseas is really exciting for us," he says.

"We’ll still have virtual guests as it gives us scope to host stars who might otherwise have been out of reach or busy filming in other countries."

Virtual guests include stars from Supernatural, Arrow, Pokémon, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more.

He says partnering with a selection of gaming and technology-focused companies has seen the event evolve.

"This year we are using our resources and knowledge to focus on bringing the latest and greatest in gaming and technology to our event."

Alongside the Ping Zero PC and console set arenas, the event will feature virtual reality and a light-up dancefloor with Just Dance 2022 challenges throughout the weekend.

The expo will have a massive range of stalls selling geeky art, crafts, collectables, comics and more.Attendees will also be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show events including the famous ArmageddonCosplay Contest, a Chilli Eating Challenge (with a $1000 grand prize), Squid Game-inspired competitions and more.

"We’re beyond excited to get back to Tauranga and host an epic Armageddon Expo."The Tauranga Armageddon Expo will be held over the weekend of July 23-24 from 9am to5pm both days. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website:

https://www.armageddonexpo.com/