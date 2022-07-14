NZ Defence Force awards Skills Group training contract

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 13:23

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Skills Group have inked a five year agreement to continue developing and delivering vocational education and training for NZDF personnel.

The agreement consolidates a 30 year training partnership between the two organisations.

Colonel Andrew Brown, the Commander of the New Zealand Defence College says the NZDF is focused on building a world-class Defence Force, offering training and qualifications that are complementary to military training and fit for the future.

"We’re delighted to continue a partnership with Skills Group to deliver a suite of vocational qualifications aligned to military training. NZDF offers our people more than 100 trades across the three Services - we’re committed to ensuring our training in these trades is contemporary, agile and set up for lifelong learning," says Colonel Brown.

Skills Group Chief Executive Rosanne Graham says it’s a privilege to be offering future-led qualifications for the Defence Force.

"Skills Group offers a broad range of vocational consulting, wellbeing and training opportunities that support the NZDF to build their skilled workforce.

"We have a long history of collaborating with the NZDF to design and deliver their qualification aligned programmes. This gives us a strong platform to launch a five-year pipeline of education and training designed to upskill and reskill existing talent while developing long term and rewarding career pathways for NZDF personnel," says Ms Graham.

Ms Graham says the cornerstone of the partnership shared with the NZDF is to enable uniformed and non-uniformed personnel to pursue qualifications that are registered on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework.

"We are excited to design and deliver qualifications and micro-credentials that are filling the country’s skills gaps. Some of these gaps being addressed for the NZDF include the suite of Management qualifications that later support personnel through recognition of prior learning to pursue Management and Business degrees."

A review of the Royal New Zealand Navy engineering training system has resulted in a refresh of technical training and qualifications to meet this Service’s rapidly changing landscape. "The Engineering Training Reform project, now in its second tranche, is a unique example of how Skills Group and NZDF are collaborating to provide the Navy with a modernised technical training system in Electrical Engineering and Electrotechnology."

Ms Graham says Skills Group is looking forward to continuing to work closely with the NZDF.

"We truly value our long relationship and history of working alongside the NZDF. However it is vital that we use our experience to embrace a brave new world, to develop and shape training to meet NZDF’s needs both now and into the future."