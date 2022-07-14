Hutt City Council Chief Executive issues pre-election report

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:19

Hutt City Council’s Pre-Election Report highlights the biggest projects and key challenges for the city. The report is set against a backdrop of significant reform facing the local government sector.

"Although this report is a legislative requirement, we approached this as an opportunity to have a kÅrero about our city and the role of Council in our community," says Jo Miller, Hutt City Council’s Chief Executive.

"We have kicked off a significant programme of work over the past three years, including an uplift in our capital investment, progressing action on climate change, and getting underway on significant projects like the rebuild of Naenae Pool."

The pre-election also sets out the challenges and opportunities facing the city.

"Our ageing infrastructure, climate change, housing quality, supply and affordability, and COVID-19 continue to create challenges for us as we work to ensure a city where everyone thrives. This report highlights the issues, as well as future questions the new Council will need to consider," Jo Miller says.

In this election, residents will also have the opportunity to vote for a new electoral system. The result of the poll is binding, with the preferred electoral system to be used for the next two triennial elections and any by-elections during that time.

Council elections currently use the First Past the Post method, and voters will have the option of continuing with this system or moving to a Single Transferable Vote (STV). Under STV, voters rank their candidates in order of preference and the candidate(s) who receive a majority of votes win.

"This report has ultimately been prepared with our community in mind. Whether you’re thinking of standing for Council, are looking for information to inform your vote in 2022, or are interested in understanding local challenges better, this report is for you. The information within the report supports our local democratic processes."

Candidate nominations open on 15 July, and close at 12 noon on 12 August.

Hutt City Council’s Pre-Election Report is available online here - https://hccpublicdocs.azurewebsites.net/api/download/05d380da7fa2490d85815caeb25ddbd9/_PreElectionReport/2ecf5a3f54b5444cf48119cb5980a00f0d