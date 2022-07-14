Cultural history coming to life on Mauao - Tauranga City Council

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:57

It has been a busy few weeks on Mauao as the placemaking project unfolds.

Wayfinding signage at significant sites around the maunga (mountain) is planned to be installed next week.

A collaborative project between Tauranga City Council and Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (the Mauao Joint Administration Board), 'Mauao Placemaking' sets out to share the rich history and stories of Mauao through new wayfinding signage and cultural touchpoints across the maunga.

Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao chairman, Dean Flavell says that from its inception, this project has brought together people from many different corners of the community to help get it to where it is today.

"It's been a labour of love for everyone involved and The Mauao Trust would like to acknowledge all those that have been part of the journey to date," says Dean.

"Additional signage and cultural touchpoints are set to be installed throughout 2022/23. We look forward to seeing more of this project come to life and watch the community reengage and connect with Mauao."

Image: artists impression of wayfinding signage that will start popping up across the maunga

In order for these works to take place and to maintain public safety, some closures will be needed.

Closure of Te Ara Tutanga (base track) - from 8am to 5pm, Monday, 18 July Full closure of Mauao - from 8am to 5pm, Tuesday, 19 July Full mountain closure, except Te Ara Tutanga (base track) - from 8am to 5pm, Wednesday, 20 July Closure of Te Ara Motukauri (4WD track) - from 8am Thursday, 21 July to 5pm Friday, 22 July.

Mauao placemaking progress so far

Image: a birds eye view of the cultural compass with the central feature - a pounamu touchstone

On Friday, 24 June 2022, at te tihi o Mauao (the summit of Mauao), the first part of the cultural compass was unveiled during the Tauranga Moana Matariki celebration.

The cultural compass features a pounamu touchstone at the centre, carrying mauri (lifeforce), to maintain the mauri of Mauao. It identifies significant sites on the maunga, outlying landmarks and islands, and select star and sun positions.

The compass includes touches of historic materials that hold significance to the area the addition of 3D metal printed stainless steel, it acknowledges the past and is a vision for the future of Tauranga Moana.

Final works including additional signage and outer rings will be installed in early 2023, which will radiate out from the compass and identify significant landmarks and islands that connect Mauao to Te Moana nui a Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) and highlight select stars and markers used by early navigators.

Image: artists impression of the cultural compass which shows the outer rings that will be installed during the second stage of works

Restoration of Te Uru Karaka, a historic Pā site near Te Ara Motukauri track (4WD track) on the Pilot Bay side of Mauao, home to ancient karaka trees and archaeological sites took place earlier this month.

In a project of epic proportions, the large pine and macrocarpa trees, that were threatening the historic site which they share the land with, were removed via helicopter by some of New Zealand's best and most experienced arborists.

Te Uru Karaka will have signage and seating added in early 2023.

Image: an arborist works to cut a tree on site before helicopter removal

Image: helicopter removal of trees from Te Uru Karaka in early July

Works will continue into next year and are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.